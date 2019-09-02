Junior forward Cameron Murtha scored in the 95th minute to give the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team a 2-1 overtime victory against Butler at the McClimon Soccer Complex.
Junior Jordan McNeese assisted on the game-winner as the Badgers (3-1-0) extended their home unbeaten streak to 10 games. UW pulled even with the Bulldogs (3-1-0) in the 42nd minute on a header by McNeese.
Men top UAB: Senior Noah Liebold scored on a fifth-minute free kick and senior Robin Olofsson scored in the 60th minute to lead the Badgers (1-1-0) past the Blazers (0-2-0) at the McClimon Soccer Complex.