Paula Wilkins, Badgers women's soccer, UW generic file photo

University of Wisconsin women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins.

 UW Athletic Communications

Junior forward Cameron Murtha scored in the 95th minute to give the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team a 2-1 overtime victory against Butler at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

Junior Jordan McNeese assisted on the game-winner as the Badgers (3-1-0) extended their home unbeaten streak to 10 games. UW pulled even with the Bulldogs (3-1-0) in the 42nd minute on a header by McNeese.

Men top UAB: Senior Noah Liebold scored on a fifth-minute free kick and senior Robin Olofsson scored in the 60th minute to lead the Badgers (1-1-0) past the Blazers (0-2-0) at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments