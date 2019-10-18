SYOSSET, NY — Daryl Watts scored 66 seconds into the game and her University of Wisconsin teammates added five more first-period goals during a 10-2 victory over Long Island University in a non-conference women's hockey game Friday at Ice Works.
Sophie Shirley and Presley Norby had two goals while Watts, Brette Pettet, Britta Curl, Chayla Edwards, Abby Roque and Grace Shirley each added scores for the top-ranked Badgers (7-0).
Watts, who also had three assists, now has eight goals in seven games. The transfer from Boston College recorded her 150th career point.
UW was especially lethal on the power-play, converting all four of its chances against the Sharks (0-3).
Badgers goalie Cami Kronish earned her first collegiate action, playing the final two periods and stopping nine shots.
"It was good," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "You get more out of these types of things than you do in practice, so obviously we started off quickly and after the first period, we could continue the progress of becoming the better team."