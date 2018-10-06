Abby Roque and the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team are unbeaten in the past 31 games at LaBahn Arena.
They were nevertheless eager to take their show on the road following last weekend’s season-opening home sweep of Lindenwood.
Roque scored her first career hat trick, producing two power-play goals in the first period and adding a score late in the second, and the second-ranked Badgers whipped Mercyhurst 6-1 in a series opener Friday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.
“I think we are extremely happy,” Roque said. “We are known to be better playing at LaBahn Arena than on the road and I think to show that this year we’re coming out strong no matter where we’re playing is a good start for the year as a whole.”
Each of Roque’s goals were assisted by junior Mekenzie Steffen. Junior Kristen Campbell made 20 saves and UW (3-0) also got goals from seniors Sophia Shaver, Annie Pankowski and freshman Britta Curl against the Lakers (0-3).
The victory tied UW coach Mark Johnson with Lakers coach Michael Sisti for second in NCAA Division I history in career wins (462), trailing only Harvard’s Katey Stone (464), whose team opens play Oct. 19.
UW, which faces Mercyhurst this afternoon, is 12-0 all-time against the Lakers.
Women’s soccer
The Badgers erased a 1-0 halftime deficit, scoring goals in the 50th and 73rd minutes to upend Indiana (6-5-2 overall, 2-4-0 Big Ten Conference) 2-1 in Bloomington.
Mikayla Brown scored in the 14th minute against UW junior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, but sophomore Cameron Murtha headed in a cross from junior Camryn Biegalski to equalize.
Sophomore Lauren Rice provided the difference, beating a defender and firing high into the left corner of the net.
The Badgers (9-2-3, 3-1-1) outshot the Hoosiers 11-7 and had a 6-2 edge in corners.
The victory followed a pair of 0-0 draws against Rutgers and Maryland.