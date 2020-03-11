Badgers women's hockey NCAA tournament game to go on with 'limited audience,' UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says

"When you're talking about lives and this virus and what potentially could happen, you have to think about the welfare of people and what you have to do," Alvarez said on his radio show. "If you have to sacrifice something, you have to sacrifice it. It's more about you playing a game — there's more than that. It's more than winning a championship and who's the Big Ten champ. Now we're talking about lives and potential loss of lives. So we have to be sensitive of all that. But do it in a sensible way — be educated and make smart decisions."