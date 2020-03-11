Badgers women's hockey NCAA tournament game to go on with 'limited audience,' UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey NCAA tournament game Saturday will go on as scheduled, chancellor Rebecca Blank said Wednesday, but with a "limited audience."
As for other events, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said the school has "some very difficult decisions" ahead in its response to the COVID-19 coronavirus that will close the UW-Madison campus.
The Badgers women's hockey team is scheduled to play Clarkson at 2 p.m. Saturday at LaBahn Arena in the NCAA quarterfinals. A sellout crowd of more than 2,400 people was expected.
UW-Madison on Wednesday announced it was suspending in-person instruction from March 23 until at least April 10. The school's spring break week starts Monday.
Blank said at a news conference Wednesday that the game "almost surely be played in LaBahn Arena unless something else happens." But attendance will be limited, mirroring the response by other schools and pro teams around the U.S.
Cornell, the No. 1 seed in the women's hockey tournament, will play its quarterfinal game Saturday in front of a limited number of spectators in response to Ivy League precautions.
Other measures in college sports were more drastic.
The Ivy League, which on Tuesday canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments, washed out its spring sports seasons and left it up to individual schools on whether winter sports teams will be able to finish postseason play.
Harvard decided to back out of its ECAC Hockey men's quarterfinal series at Rensselaer, which already was due to be played without fans present.
Sports teams globally have enacted measures to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,000 people in the U.S. and killed 31. Four U.S. pro sports leagues implemented restrictions on reporters entering locker rooms.
The Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament, in which the Badgers will play Friday morning, is on as scheduled, according to the league.
On his monthly radio show on WIBA-AM on Tuesday, Alvarez said the athletic department was holding an "emergency meeting" of senior staff members at the Kohl Center that evening.
UW's Kohl Center also is set to host the WIAA state boys basketball tournament March 19-21 at the Kohl Center. The WIAA said Wednesday that this week's girls basketball state tournament in Ashwaubenon and boys basketball sectionals around the state will go on as planned. The high school association didn't address the boys state tournament.
UW-Madison joined other universities in either moving to online classes or extending spring break periods.
Three people in Wisconsin, two of them in Dane County, have tested positive for COVID-19.
"When you're talking about lives and this virus and what potentially could happen, you have to think about the welfare of people and what you have to do," Alvarez said on his radio show. "If you have to sacrifice something, you have to sacrifice it. It's more about you playing a game — there's more than that. It's more than winning a championship and who's the Big Ten champ. Now we're talking about lives and potential loss of lives. So we have to be sensitive of all that. But do it in a sensible way — be educated and make smart decisions."
Marc Lovicott, a UW-Madison spokesperson, said the school hoped to have more information about athletics events later Wednesday. Including Saturday's women's hockey game, there are 18 events Badgers events scheduled to be played in Madison between now and April 10.
"Those decisions are being made right now," said Lovicott, the director of communications for the UW-Madison Police Department. "Obviously, they have some very major decisions to be made regarding the various, large-scale athletic events that are coming up."
Governors in some U.S. states have prohibited large public gatherings. In Washington, a ban on events with more than 250 people in the Seattle area has made the Seattle Mariners start looking for alternate plans for home games early in the season.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that indoor sporting events be played without spectators. The NCAA men's basketball tournament is scheduled to open in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, and the NCAA said it will "make decisions in the coming days" on its events.
California's Santa Clara County shut down events with 1,000 or more people, impacting hockey games in San Jose. Thursday's Golden State Warriors game in San Francisco will be played without fans.
There has been no public health emergency declared in Wisconsin, but Public Health Madison and Dane County's recommendations are for event organizers to avoid bringing large groups of people together.
"This is serious business," Alvarez said on his radio show. "We take our athletics and sports serious. But this is life and death now. This is real serious. We've got to do what we have to do. Just be aware of things, have our antennas up and do what's right."