Badgers women's golf team third among 12 teams at Gunrock Invitational

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Led by juniors Eloise Healey and Bobbi Stricker, the UW women's golf team finished third among 12 teams Tuesday at the Gunrock Invitational.
The Badgers' three-round total of 42-over-par 906 trailed only winner California (887) and runner-up Sacramento State (897). Their 292 in the final round marked their best score of the tournament.
Healey and Stricker each closed with a 1-over-73 to finish at 6-over 222 and tied for fifth place. Senior Tess Hackworthy shot the team's best closing round with a 71 to finish at 11-over-227 and tied for 14th place, her third top-15 finish of the season.
Sophomore Tracy Lee (75, 239) and freshman Emily Lauterbach (81, 241) tied for 41st and 50th places, respectively.
The Badgers will next compete March 20-22 in the Mountainview Collegiate in Tucson, Ariz.