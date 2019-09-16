Emily Lauterbach shot two rounds of 2-over-par 74 to lead the University of Wisconsin women's golf team Monday on the first day of the Glass City Invitational in Toledo, Ohio.
The Badgers are 11th in the 13-team field at 33-over 609 (303-306), 28 strokes behind leader Florida. Michigan State is two shots back in second place; Illinois and Michigan are third and fourth, respectively.
Lauterbach, a freshman from Hartland, is tied for 18th place, eight strokes behind leader Natalie Srinivasan of Furman. Sophomore Tracy Lee (76-73) is tied for 23rd place and junior Claire Fitzgerald (76-77) is tied for 45th place.