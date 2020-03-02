Badgers women's golf team in third place in California
Badgers women's golf team in third place in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The University of Wisconsin women's golf team shot a two-round total of 614 Monday and are in third place at the Gunrock Invitational.

UW sits 13 shots back of leader California, which is at 7-over 601.

UW juniors Bobbi Stricker and Eloise Healey are tied for fifth place, shooting a 5-over 149. Senior Tess Hackworthy is in a 20th-place tie at 12-over 156.

Freshman Emily Lauterbach (tie for 35th at 160) and sophomore Tracy Lee (tie for 46 at 164) round out UW's scoring.

