Led by senior Tess Hackworthy's tie for sixth place, the University of Wisconsin women's golf team ended in seventh place Sunday after the final round of the Cardinal Cup in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
With a three-day score of 26-over-par 890, the Badgers wound up 22 strokes behind winner Louisville and 14 back of runner-up Kentucky.
Hackworthy closed with a 1-under 71 to finish at even-par 216, eight shots behind winner Sera Tadokoro (68) of Kansas.
UW freshman Emily Lauterbach (73) tied for 23rd place and sophomore Tracy Lee (77) tied for 29th.