Badgers will host 2024 NCAA cross country nationals but lose out on volleyball, women's hockey bids

University of Wisconsin bids to host the NCAA women's volleyball and women's hockey championships at the Kohl Center were unsuccessful.

The Badgers, however, will host the 2024 NCAA men's and women's cross country nationals at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course.

And UW's bid with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission to stage the Men's Frozen Four in Florida was selected for 2023. The Badgers also were the host school when Tampa was the site for the second time in 2016.

UW had sought to host the women's volleyball championship in either 2024 or 2025 and the women's hockey Frozen Four in 2024.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The volleyball tournaments were awarded to Omaha, Nebraska, in 2022, Tampa in 2023, Louisville, Kentucky, in 2024 and Kansas City in 2025.

Women's hockey's semifinals and finals will be played in Duluth, Minnesota, in 2023, Durham, New Hampshire, in 2024, Minneapolis in 2025 and State College, Pennsylvania, in 2026.

The NCAA also awarded Men's Frozen Fours to St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2024, St. Louis in 2025 and Las Vegas in 2026.

Las Vegas is hosting for the first time; a NCAA moratorium on its events being played in states that have legal sports wagering ended in 2019.