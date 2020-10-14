 Skip to main content
Badgers will host 2024 NCAA cross country nationals but lose out on volleyball, women's hockey bids
Badgers will host 2024 NCAA cross country nationals but lose out on volleyball, women's hockey bids

NCAA cross country

Athletes take off from the start, including Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald (723) and Oliver Hoare (722), during the NCAA Division I Men's Cross Country Championships at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course on Nov. 17, 2018.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

University of Wisconsin bids to host the NCAA women's volleyball and women's hockey championships at the Kohl Center were unsuccessful.

The Badgers, however, will host the 2024 NCAA men's and women's cross country nationals at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course.

And UW's bid with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission to stage the Men's Frozen Four in Florida was selected for 2023. The Badgers also were the host school when Tampa was the site for the second time in 2016.

UW had sought to host the women's volleyball championship in either 2024 or 2025 and the women's hockey Frozen Four in 2024.

The volleyball tournaments were awarded to Omaha, Nebraska, in 2022, Tampa in 2023, Louisville, Kentucky, in 2024 and Kansas City in 2025.

Women's hockey's semifinals and finals will be played in Duluth, Minnesota, in 2023, Durham, New Hampshire, in 2024, Minneapolis in 2025 and State College, Pennsylvania, in 2026.

The NCAA also awarded Men's Frozen Fours to St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2024, St. Louis in 2025 and Las Vegas in 2026.

Las Vegas is hosting for the first time; a NCAA moratorium on its events being played in states that have legal sports wagering ended in 2019.

St. Louis also was the Men's Frozen Four site in 1975 and 2007. The Twin Cities will host for the eighth time and the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul will have its fourth hockey championship.

The Badgers last hosted the cross country championship in 2018, when Morgan McDonald became the first UW runner to win the men's title since 2005.

