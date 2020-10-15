Badgers' updated cost-reduction plan reduces number of athletics employees in work-share program

Many University of Wisconsin athletic department employees are returning to their full weekly hours as the delayed start to the sports season approaches, but around 20 will remain on a work-share program.

In addition, around 30 open athletics positions won't be immediately filled during a hiring freeze.

A cost-reduction plan announced to athletics staff members on Wednesday will reduce the number of employees who had their hours cut during a COVID-19-related budget crunch.

While more than 200 athletic department employees are in a work-share program through Oct. 24, only about 20 will continue to have their employment hours decreased weekly through the end of 2020.

Those who are returning to full hours, however, will take between five and 9½ furlough days through Feb. 27, with higher numbers correlating to higher salaries.

UW athletics employees were told Wednesday a similar furlough plan is likely for the period from March through June because of financial projections. The cancellation of more competition could impact the staffing strategy.