 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers swimmer Phoebe Bacon makes US Olympic team for Tokyo
0 Comments
topical alert

Badgers swimmer Phoebe Bacon makes US Olympic team for Tokyo

  • 0
Badgers swimmer Phoebe Bacon at US Swimming Olympic Trials, AP photo

University of Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon wins her heat in the women's 200 backstroke Friday night at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

University of Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon said she never imagined making the U.S. Olympic team in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. Most people couldn’t imagine Regan Smith not making it.

Yet that’s what happened Saturday night in perhaps the biggest upset at the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Smith, the world record holder, finished third behind Rhyan White and Bacon in the finals of the 200 back and will not swim that race at the Olympics.

Bacon finished second in 2:06.46.

Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Simone Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the trials Sunday with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle.

The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel’s hopes were on the ropes after she failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free, the event she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Nathan Adrian’s bid for a fourth Olympics came up short when he finished third in the men’s 50 free. Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in :21.04.

Andrew earned his third individual event at the Olympics with a time of :21.48.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics