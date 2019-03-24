University of Wisconsin fans went crazy when Beata Nelson touched first in the 200-yard backstroke Saturday night to complete the greatest individual effort at the NCAA swimming and diving championships in program history.
Nelson stared at her NCAA-record time of 1:47.24 for a few moments, then managed a half-hearted fist pump after winning her third NCAA title in as many days in Austin, Texas.
The junior was too spent to celebrate.
“I just took a deep sigh. That one really burns,” Nelson said of the 200 backstroke. “It was a great race all the way to the end. I’m just kind of happy it’s over.”
Nelson held off Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck (1:47.59) to add to the 100 backstroke title she won Friday and her 200 individual medal crown on Thursday. Her winning 100 backstroke time of 49.18 seconds set American, NCAA and U.S. Open records.
No UW swimmer had won more than one title in an NCAA meet prior to Nelson. The former Verona athlete was named Swimmer of the Year by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.
Asked about her pre-meet expectations, Nelson said her performance “exceeded them all.”
“I come in every year just hoping for the best and obviously I couldn’t really ask for more,” she said. “It’s been a great meet.”
Wrestling
UW sophomore Evan Wick recorded a takedown in the final minute to defeat Nebraska’s Isaiah White in the consolation semifinals, then fell 6-5 to Lock Haven’s Chance Marsteller to finish fourth at 165 pounds at the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh.
Badgers freshman Trent Hillger lost 3-1 to Central Michigan’s Matt Stencel, allowing a late takedown to finish eighth at heavyweight. Both Wick and Hillger earned All-American status.
Track and field
Junior Haley Lubow won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.61 and senior Hanna Barton won the discus with a top effort of 170 feet, 3 inches to lead the UW women on the second day of the Aztec Invitational in Tucson, Arizona. Junior Rashid Coulibaly had the top finish for the UW men, winning the pole vault with a top effort of 17-1.
Softball
Sophomore Taylor Johnson had two of the four hits produced by the No. 23 Badgers in a 2-0 loss to host Illinois (19-7, 1-1 Big Ten) in Champaign. Sophomore Haley Hestekin allowed two runs on seven hits for UW (22-4, 1-1).
Women’s golf
Senior Nat Zeng carded a 71 and is at 1-under 143 and tied for 17th place to lead the Badgers after the second round of the MountainView Collegiate in Saddlebrooke, Arizona. UW was in 10th place in the 13-team field, 17 shots back of leader Texas State.