Beata Nelson is making quite the splash at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving meet this week in Austin, Texas.
The University of Wisconsin junior won her second national title in as many days Friday, clocking 49.18 seconds in the 100 backstroke to set American, NCAA and U.S. Open records.
“I was doing it for my team, my family,” said Nelson, a former Verona athlete who is the only Badger to win two national titles. “It’s incredible.”
Nelson had previously set the American record when she went :49.67 at this same pool in November.
Friday’s victory came on the heels of her 200 individual medley title Thursday when she turned in the second-best time in the history of the event (1:50.79).
Nelson later teamed with senior Jess Unicomb, sophomore Kelsi Artim and senior Emmy Sehmann for a 14th-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:36.93).
Today, Nelson will compete in the 200 backstroke, another event in which she holds the nation’s top time this season.
Wrestling
Freshman heavyweight Trent Hillger and 165-pound sophomore Evan Wick earned All-American status at the NCAA championships in Pittsburgh.
For Wick, it’s his second All-American accolade. Hillger garnered a podium spot and will wrestle for seventh place today.
Softball
Taylor Johnson homered twice among her four hits and Stephanie Lombardo hit a grand slam as the Badgers (22-3) earned a 13-6 victory over host Illinois (18-7) in the Big Ten Conference opener for both schools in Champaign.
Women’s tennis
Lexi Keberle, Anna Makarova and Ava Markham each won in singles and UW (11-2, 4-0 Big Ten) took the doubles point to earn a 4-0 victory over host Michigan State (11-7, 2-2) in East Lansing.
Women’s golf
The Badgers are in 11th place at 8-over 296 after the first round of the 13-team Mountainview Collegiate in Saddlebrooke, Arizona. Nat Zeng had four birdies and leads UW at even-par 72.