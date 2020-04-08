Badgers summer sports camps canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin's summer sports camps are the latest items wiped off the calendar by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camps, which initially were canceled through May 15, now have been put on hold through Aug. 15.

On-campus camps can play a role in recruiting, especially in football. But that represents only a small percentage of attendance, UW director of camp administration Tracy Chynoweth said.

Chynoweth told the UW Athletic Board at a February meeting that the school had more than 11,500 campers in the 2018-19 fiscal year, although he didn't specify how many were in the 70 to 80 programs offered during the summer months.

The school staged around 280 camp sessions through the 2018-19 school year, he said, with a trend toward day programs that don't involve overnight housing.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

"For a lot of the kids who come to our programs, in many cases it's their first opportunity to experience what campus is — to eat in our dining halls, to sleep in our dorms, to be in our facilities," Chynoweth said. "So we don't take that lightly. For a lot of people, we're their first impression of the University of Wisconsin, so we try to make that a very positive experience."