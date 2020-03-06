Badgers softball team wins twice at South Florida Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. — Jordan Little led off the sixth inning with a tie-breaking solo home run that lifted the University of Wisconsin softball team to a 7-6 victory against Iowa State on Friday at the South Florida Tournament.

The senior hit a 2-2 pitch out and senior right-hander Katilyn Menz worked around a leadoff single in the seventh inning to improve her record to 9-4. Menz allowed 10 hits and five earned runs while walking four and recording two strikeouts.

Junior Taylor Johnson hit a three-run home run and senior Kayla Konwent hit a solo shot for the Badgers (12-9) against the Cyclones (10-10).

Konwent's solo blast was one of three home runs in UW's 8-1 victory against UMass (3-4) earlier Friday. Senior Stephanie Lombardo hit a two-run homer and senior Caroline Hedgcock also hit a solo homer.

Junior right-hander Haley Hestekin (3-5) allowed three hits while walking three and striking out four over six innings.

The Badgers are scheduled to complete pool play today against South Florida, then play a second game against a team to be determined.

