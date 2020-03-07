Badgers softball team splits pair of games at South Florida Tournament
Badgers softball team splits pair of games at South Florida Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. — Senior Stephanie Lombardo's run-scoring double in the fifth inning broke a tie and lifted University of Wisconsin softball team to a 4-3 victory over Iowa State on the second day of the South Florida Tournament.

Senior Jordan Little and Lombardo hit solo home runs earlier in the game as the Badgers (13-10) improved to 3-1 in the tournament. Junior Haley Hestekin allowed eight hits and two earned runs in the complete-game victory against the Cyclones (11-12).

Earlier Saturday, senior Kaitlyn Menz collected 18 strikeouts and allowed just three hits over 7⅔ innings but took the loss in UW's 2-1, eight-inning defeat to South Florida (14-8).

Tournament play concludes on Sunday.

