Badgers softball team loses to No. 1-ranked UCLA in eight innings

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Jenavee Peres hit a two-run, walkoff home run off of junior Haley Hestekin with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday as top-ranked UCLA posted a 3-1 victory against the University of Wisconsin softball team at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Senior Stephanie Lombardo drove in UW's run with a first-inning double and the Bruins (13-0) pulled even with a run in the fifth. Hestekin (1-3) scattered six hits over 7⅔ innings with two talks and four strikeouts as the Badgers (7-6) dropped to 1-3 in the tournament.
Earlier Saturday, junior Lauren Foster's three-run double sparked a four-run third inning as UW secured a 9-6 victory against UC Davis (7-7). Senior Kayla Konwent drove in a pair of runs.
Senior Kaitlyn Menz (6-3) allowed two earned runs on five hits against UC Davis (7-7).