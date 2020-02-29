Badgers softball team loses to Maryland, defeats Arizona State
topical

Badgers softball team loses to Maryland, defeats Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. — Senior Caroline Hedgcock hit a two-run home run in the third inning and sophomore Jolie Fish hit a grand slam in the fifth to lead the University of Wisconsin softball team to a 10-1, five-inning victory against Arizona State at the Sun Devil Classic.

Senior right-hander Kaitlyn Menz (8-4) allowed four hits and had two strikeouts as the Badgers (10-9) improved to 2-2 in the tournament.

Earlier Saturday, Maryland (8-9) scored an unearned run in the sixth inning to post a 5-4 victory over UW.

