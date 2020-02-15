Badgers softball team loses to Louisville, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The 25th-ranked North Carolina softball team did what four previous squads couldn't against University of Wisconsin senior Kaitlyn Menz: score an earned run.

The right-hander entered play Saturday at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge having allowing just one unearned run over 26 innings this season, but yielded four runs in the third inning as North Carolina won 4-3.

Earlier in the day, Louisville posted a 3-2 victory against the Badgers (5-3), snapping UW's five-game winning streak.

Senior Kayla Konwent's first-inning solo home run gave Menz (4-1) a lead, but Abby Settemyre's two-run double was the key hit in a four-run third inning by North Carolina (5-4). Three of the Tar Heels' runs were earned, raising Menz's earned run average to 0.72.

Junior Lauren Foster drove in a run in the fourth inning and senior Caroline Hedgcock homered in the sixth to pull the Badgers with 4-3.

In the first game, Louisville's Cassady Greenwood hit a run-scoring infield single in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and provide the winning margin.

The Cardinals (2-6) collected seven hits against UW junior Haley Hestekin (1-2).

UW is 1-2 in the Challenge and is scheduled to close play today against the Tar Heels.

