Badgers softball team defeats No. 3 Oklahoma

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — The University of Wisconsin softball team didn't stew long over a missed opportunity to knock off the nation's top-ranked team.

A day after losing to No. 1 UCLA in extra innings, senior Kaitlyn Menz scattered six singles in a complete game to lead the Badgers to a 4-3 victory against No. 3 Oklahoma on Sunday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Menz allowed two walks and two strikeouts against the 2019 NCAA runner-up Sooners (11-3) as the Badgers (7-5) finished with a 2-3 record in the tournament.

UW seized control with a four-run second inning. Sophomore Jolie Fish was the catalyst, driving in the first run with a bunt single and later scoring on a double steal. UW's other runs came on an error and a hit batter.

The Sooners scored three times against Menz (7-3) in the third inning with two RBI singles and a fielder's choice, but the right-hander allowed just two singles the rest of the way.

