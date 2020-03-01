Badgers softball team concludes Arizona trip with 2-3 record
Badgers softball team concludes Arizona trip with 2-3 record

TEMPE, Ariz. — The University of Wisconsin softball team concluded play at the Sun Devil Classic on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to Southern Utah.

The Badgers went 2-3 at the tournament.

UW (10-9) threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jolie Fish hit a leadoff double, and following an pop out, Taylor Johnson was hit by a pitch.

A passed ball put runners on second and third, but Fish was thrown out at the plate on a fielder's choice and a line out ended the game.

Haley Hestekin (2-5) took the loss, allowing a solo home run in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the second. The right-hander struck out five in five innings, giving up seven hits to the Thunderbirds (2-12).

