Sophomores Lauren Foster and Taylor Johnson hit home runs to spark the University of Wisconsin softball team to a 4-1 victory against Purdue on Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Junior Kaitlyn Menz pitched a complete game for the Badgers (36-10, 13-7 Big Ten), who swept the three-game series against the Boilermakers (30-23, 6-14).
Foster hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Johnson hit a two-run blast in the sixth.
Menz (17-6) allowed four hits and an earned run with four strikeouts and three walks.
Men’s golf: Sophomore Griffin Barela carded a final-round 72 and finished tied for 24th place at 13-over 223 to lead the Badgers at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.
Senior Jordan Hahn tied for 31st place at 15-over 225 for UW, which finished in last place at 77-over 917 — 49 strokes behind champion Illinois.