Badgers softball routs Rutgers

Sophomore Fiona Garadot homered and drove in three runs as the Badgers (11-16 Big Ten) posted a 9-1 victory against host Rutgers (6-21) in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Track and field: Junior Josie Schaefer won the women's shot put title (58 feet, 8½ inches) and freshman Abdullahi Hassan won the men's 800 meters (1:49.77) to lead the University of Wisconsin track teams at the Husker Big Ten Invitational in Prairie View, Texas.

Women's tennis: Sophomore Charmaine Seah won at No. 5 singles and the Badgers (8-10, 7-9 Big Ten) took the doubles point in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota (4-12, 4-12) in Minneapolis.

Women's golf: Senior Claire Fitzgerald carded a 2-over 72 and is tied for 14th place after the first day of the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington. The Badgers were tied for 12th at 302, 12 shots back of first-place Kent State.

Men's golf: Cameron Huss carded a 74 and is tied for 10th place at 2-under 142 after two rounds at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City. The fourth-place Badgers (578) are 20 strokes behind front-running Iowa.