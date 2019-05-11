The University of Wisconsin softball team went to work early on Friday.
The offense gave pitcher Kaitlyn Menz plenty of run support as the Badgers defeated Ohio State 10-1 in six innings during a Big Ten Conference tournament quarterfinal in Bloomington, Indiana.
The fifth-seeded Badgers (40-11) will face top-seeded Michigan (41-11) in a semifinal Saturday. The Wolverines tipped ninth-seeded Illinois 1-0 on Lexie Blair’s walk-off home run in the eighth-inning.
UW scored four runs in the first inning against the fourth-seeded Buckeyes (34-16) courtesy of a sacrifice fly, two bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch.
Sophomore Taylor Johnson, who sparked the opening rally with a single, homered in the second inning for a 5-0 lead. Johnson was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Jordan Little hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run third, and UW closed out the scoring on a sac fly and error in the sixth inning.
Menz (18-7) allowed one run and three hits in the complete game. She struck out four and walked one.
Track and field
Senior Morgan McDonald continued his recent run of titles, winning the 10,000 meters in 29:26.06 at the Big Ten outdoor championships in Iowa City, Iowa.
The victory was McDonald’s sixth since October. He won the NCAA and Big Ten cross country championships in 2018, prior to winning 3,000-and 5,000 races at the NCAA indoor championships in March. McDonald also claimed victory in the 5,000 at the Big Ten indoor meet in February.
Amy Davis (33:12.26) placed fourth in the women’s 10,000.
Ollie Hoare advanced to Sunday’s final after winning his section of the 1,500 in 3:45.36. Also advancing to finals were Robert Hatch (:52:15 in 400 hurdles) and Emma Fitzgerald (148-11 in javelin).
Trent Nytes and Zachary Lorbek are in third and fourth place, respectively, halfway through the decathlon.