Junior Kaitlyn Menz delivered an impressive relief performance and sophomore Lauren Foster made sure she was rewarded for it, singling home the winning run in the 13th inning Saturday as the University of Wisconsin softball team defeated Indiana 4-3 at Goodman Diamond.
Foster singled to left with the bases loaded and one out, sending freshman Ally Miklesh home as the Badgers (32-8, 9-5 Big Ten Conference) defeated the Hoosiers (31-17, 6-10) for the second straight day. Foster extended her on-base streak to 15 consecutive games.
Sophomore pitcher Haley Hestekin started and allowed an earned run on three hits while striking out a career-best nine over five innings. Menz (15-5) earned the victory, allowing six hits and two unearned runs over eight innings.
UW’s other runs came on senior Stephanie Lombardo’s two-run home run in the third inning and junior Jordan Little’s bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
Track and field
In his outdoor season debut, junior Oliver Hoare covered 1,500 metes in 3 minutes, 37.20 seconds late Friday night to break the school record and establish the top time in the world and NCAA this year at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Asuza, California.
Redshirt freshman Austin Glynn recorded the third-best hammer throw effort in program history at 217 feet, 5 inches to finish ninth.
Women’s tennis
Sophomore Lexi Keberle recorded a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory against Ashleigh Jacobs at No. 2 singles to secure the clinching point as the host Badgers (16-4, 8-2) defeated Iowa (12-10, 4-6) 4-2.
Freshman Ava Markham defeated Michella Bacalla 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 4 singles to give UW, which lost the doubles point, a 3-2 lead. The Badgers pulled into a second-place tie with Ohio State in the Big Ten with the league finales scheduled for today.
Women’s rowing
The varsity eight and second varsity eight boats were victorious in morning heats prior to the Clemson Invitational being canceled due to high winds and debris in the water on a stormy weekend in South Carolina.
Women’s golf
The second round of the Big Ten tournament was canceled due to inclement weather in Maineville, Ohio. The Badgers are in 10th place, 13 strokes back of front-runner Illinois.