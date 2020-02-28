Badgers senior Cameron Tysoe wins bronze in 100 back at Big Ten swimming and diving championships

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — The University of Wisconsin men's swimming and diving team remains in fourth place with 523 points after Day 3 of the Big Ten championships.
On Friday, Australian senior Cameron Tysoe earned UW's first medal of the meet, a bronze in the 100 backstroke with a career-best time of 46.03 seconds.
Junior MJ Mao was fifth in the 100 fly and seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
Senior Michael Milinovich was fifth in the 400 IM.
Freshman Wes Jekel had two eight-place finishes (100 backstroke, 100 fly).
Michigan leads with 1,063 points.