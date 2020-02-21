Badgers senior Beata Nelson wins 100-yard backstroke for third straight year at Big Ten swimming and diving championships

IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the third straight year, University of Wisconsin senior Beata Nelson won the 100-yard backstroke at the Big Ten Conference swimming and diving championships on Friday.

Nelson posted an A Standard NCAA qualifying time of 49.85 seconds, just shy of the Big Ten and pool records – both broken by Nelson while leading off the 400 medley relay on Thursday. Nelson has won four medals, three gold, and she'll seek another Saturday as she looks to defend her title in the 200 backstroke.

In the final race of the night, Nelson joined sophomore Lillie Hosack, senior Megan Doty and sophomore Alana Palmer in the 200 relay, finishing fifth. The team raced a 1:29.21, dropping nearly two seconds on their entry time.

It was a busy field for the Badgers in the 200 free as Hosack, Doty and Palmer all competed in the B-Final. The trio went 10th, 12th and 15th overall, respectively.

Junior Kelsi Artim and sophomore Jenna Silvestri finished 10th and 18th, respectively, in the 100 breastroke.

Junior Alex Reddington finished 20th in the 100 butterfly, followed by sophomore Izzy Lampre in 22nd.

Senior Kendall Smith set a personal best in the 200 free prelims (1:49.54) and was selected as UW's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

