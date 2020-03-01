Badgers runners Olli Hoare, Alicia Monson add to Big Ten trophy collections

Olli Hoare added a ninth career Big Ten title to his resume Saturday and Alicia Monson claimed her fifth league crown at the conference's indoor track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Hoare, a senior from Australia, won the mile in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds, adding to his 3,000-meter triumph on Friday.
Monson, a senior from Amery who was the defending Big Ten and NCAA champion in the 5,000, defended the league title in 16:04.77.
Senior Zach Lorbeck added the day's other title for the UW men, who finished seventh. The Green Bay native won the heptathlon with 5,833 point.
Sophomore Hudson Kugel was third in the 800 and sophomore Peyton Frankenreider placed sixth in the triple jump.
Meagan Blair placed third in the triple jump, Destiny Huven finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, Josie Schaefer took home sixth in the shot put, and the 4x400 relay (Ali Dorn, Haley Lubow, Gabby DesRosiers and Bianca Stubler) placed seventh.