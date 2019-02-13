After winning the women’s 3,000-meter race last weekend at the prestigious Millrose Games, University of Wisconsin junior Alicia Monson was named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week, the association announced on Tuesday.
Monson finished in 8 minutes, 45.97 seconds, a mark that shattered the 33-year old school record of 8:57.12 set by Stephanie Herbst in 1986, which also was the Big Ten Conference record.
Only Karissa Schweizer and Jenny (Barringer) Simpson have run faster times as collegiate athletes. Schweizer set the NCAA record of 8:41.60 at last year’s Millrose Games.
Monson, an Amery native, owns the fastest time by an American this year and ranks No. 3 in the world in the 3,000.