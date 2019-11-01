Senior Dani Rhodes, senior Camryn Biegalski, junior Jordyn Bloomer and coach Paula Wilkins were the University of Wisconsin's big winners in the All-Big Ten Conference women's soccer awards announced Thursday.
Rhodes was named Forward of the Year; Biegalski was picked Defender of the Year; Bloomer was selected Goalkeeper of the Year; and Wilkins was chosen Coach of the Year.
Rhodes leads or is tied for the lead in the conference in goals (11), goals per game (0.61), game-winning goals (7), points (26) and points per game (1.44), while adding four assists. She is the first UW player to earn the conference's Forward of the Year award.
Biegalski anchored the defense, starting all 18 games for a backline that has allowed just nine goals (0.48 goals-against average) and recorded 10 shutouts. Bloomer leads or is tied for the lead in the Big Ten in shutouts (10), shutouts per game (0.56), goals-against average (0.48) and save percentage (.857).
Wilkins was chosen by her peers as the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time since she arrived at UW and the first since 2015 — she also was a five-time honoree at Penn State (2001, 2003-06).
Joining Rhodes, Biegalski and Bloomer on the All-Big Ten first team and was teammate and junior midfielder Maia Cella.
Junior forward Cameron Murtha, junior midfielder Lauren Rice and junior defender Claire Shea were named to the second team. Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec made the All-Freshman team.
The regular-season champion Badgers (14-2-2, 10-0-1 Big Ten) host Purdue in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament at noon Sunday.