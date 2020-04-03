Badgers' Olympic hopefuls turn to 'unconventional' training to stay in shape amid uncertain future

Athletes train to be prepared for the unexpected. Games rarely stick to the script and a race plan might only be good for a few strides before a wrinkle is presented.
That flexibility is getting deeply tested in these days of facility closures and general life disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even the act of training has been upended for University of Wisconsin athletes who have already experienced championship event cancellations and are seeing Olympic dreams postponed by a year.
With weight rooms closed and training table meals unavailable, top-level athletes are forced to be creative to continue their personal development.
Badgers wrestler Seth Gross, who ordinarily would have been preparing for the U.S. Olympic Trials that were scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday, has instead found occasional opportunities to use a garage mat owned by a teammate's high school coach.
Outdoor runs with some stops for push-ups, sit-ups and pull-ups from tree branches have been a nice diversion, he said.
"You're in the weight room for five, six months out of the year," Gross said. "It's fun to change your environment a little bit and do things in a different way."
Distance runners Alicia Monson, Alissa Niggemann and Amy Davis stayed in Madison after classes moved online and the rest of the NCAA season was canceled. They've been training partners through their time at UW and decided to keep the group together.
Niggemann bought a barbell online for the group to use in their backyard area. When they get out for runs, they're trying different programs.
"It's very unconventional," Monson said. "But at the end of the day, it's trying to stay as active and as fresh as possible while being safe for the community."
Monson, an Amery native who won five Big Ten Conference titles in four years with the Badgers, had hopes of qualifying this summer for the Tokyo Olympics in either the 5,000 meters or 10,000 meters.
The Olympics have been postponed to 2021, but the fluid nature of global sports over the last few weeks has left a lot of questions about when trials will take place.
Flexibility helpful
Those uncertainties have left athletes such as distance runner Olli Hoare playing a waiting game and learning how to train without a fixed goal.
"I think how you react to these situations is what makes you a good athlete and what makes you a flexible person when it comes to competing and doing well in a sport, especially for our track team," he said.
Hoare lives in a house with seven other distance runners, so they figure they're safe to work out together at UW's outdoor track while making sure to keep their distance from other athletes.
To avoid the perception that they're being unsafe in the days of social distancing, they've broken into smaller groups for runs.
Without weights at home, they've turned to pull-up bars and yoga sessions to keep up their core fitness.
"We're adjusting," Hoare said. "We're trying to make it interesting. Because, as you can imagine, it gets really hard to not get bored or not freak out when I just want to run to the gym and do something."
Hoare, a nine-time Big Ten champion who won the NCAA's outdoor 1,500 meters title in 2018, had to make some fast, consequential decisions after the NCAA canceled remaining championships on March 12. He was with the UW team in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA indoor meet that was due to start the following day.
At that point, the Australian track and field Olympic trials were still scheduled for late March, and the Sydney native was hoping to compete there between the NCAA indoor and outdoor seasons. But he also had to consider his F1 student visa and whether he would have been able to get back to the U.S. to finish his UW degree in economics this spring.
Having the Australian trials and then the Olympics postponed opened up a new path for Hoare. He just doesn't know the timeline.
"It shows you how rare opportunities can be for athletes in getting where you want to go and having that opportunity to race and compete for UW or compete for your country," Hoare said. "People are just going to value that so much more and hopefully prepare like what the boys are doing here."
Focus on meals
With UW facilities closed, athletes are on their own for meals and snacks, though UW is providing them funding to buy food.
Hoare said the eight runners in his house have been looking out for each other and taking turns preparing meals with the right balance of proteins and carbs to complement their training needs.
Monson is a dietetics major, so being on top of nutritional matters is right up her alley.
"It's definitely more difficult not having training table," she said. "It's usually easy to go to Camp Randall for breakfast. They have breakfast ready for you, and you can always go to the fueling station and get snacks. It's more time-consuming because nutrition is such a huge part of competing at a high level as an athlete and training at a high level."
Sports medicine employees check in with athletes weekly, Monson said, and coaches can offer voluntary workout plans.
While they keep their bodies ready for whatever happens in the future, some UW seniors also have to weigh whether to take advantage of another year of eligibility granted to spring sport athletes on Monday by the NCAA Division I Council.
Monson has already completed four seasons of cross country and was about to finish her fourth indoor track season before the NCAA meet was canceled. She's planning on running professionally after college, but having an additional NCAA outdoor season available to her in 2021 has added another layer to her deliberations.
"It's pretty tough to realize that this could have been my last time competing for Wisconsin," Monson said. "So that's definitely one thing that goes into us thinking about it: Do I feel like I want another season competing in the uniform?
"It's a work in progress. I've been having a lot of conversations with people, just trying to think about what I want next."
The year delay hasn't dashed Gross' Olympic dreams. He said his goal for the last eight years has been to be the best in the world, and nothing has changed there.
An NCAA champion at 133 pounds as a junior at South Dakota State in 2018 before he transferred to UW, Gross has to spend some time weighing whether the 57 kg class (roughly 125 pounds) at which he qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials will still be the right spot for him next year.
He'll also have more time to focus exclusively on the freestyle technique used in the Olympics.
Training has become less intense as Gross winds down from a demanding collegiate season, but he's finding enjoyment where he never thought he would — in running.
"It's been fun, honestly," Gross said. "Obviously, what's going on isn't fun, but you have to figure out how to make the best of it."
