Badgers' Olympic hopefuls turn to 'unconventional' training to stay in shape amid uncertain future

To avoid the perception that they're being unsafe in the days of social distancing, they've broken into smaller groups for runs.

Without weights at home, they've turned to pull-up bars and yoga sessions to keep up their core fitness.

"We're adjusting," Hoare said. "We're trying to make it interesting. Because, as you can imagine, it gets really hard to not get bored or not freak out when I just want to run to the gym and do something."

Hoare, a nine-time Big Ten champion who won the NCAA's outdoor 1,500 meters title in 2018, had to make some fast, consequential decisions after the NCAA canceled remaining championships on March 12. He was with the UW team in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA indoor meet that was due to start the following day.

At that point, the Australian track and field Olympic trials were still scheduled for late March, and the Sydney native was hoping to compete there between the NCAA indoor and outdoor seasons. But he also had to consider his F1 student visa and whether he would have been able to get back to the U.S. to finish his UW degree in economics this spring.

Having the Australian trials and then the Olympics postponed opened up a new path for Hoare. He just doesn't know the timeline.