Silver and bronze were the medal colors on the final day for the University of Wisconsin track teams at the Big Ten Conference outdoor championships Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.
On the men’s side, junior Olli Hoare got silver with a second-place time of 3 minutes, 43.08 seconds in the 1,500 meters and junior Eric Brown took bronze in the 800 meters with a season-best time of 1:48.77.
On the women’s side, the 4x400 relay team (junior Haley Lubow, junior Gabby DesRosiers, senior Ebony McClendon and sophomore Bianca Stubler) set a school record of 3:37.41 en route to a second-place finish; junior Amy Davis finished second in the 5,000 with a personal-best time of 15:56.86; McClendon placed third in the 100 meters in a season-best time of 11.67; and senior Hanna Barton took third in the discus with a throw of 172 feet, 1 inch.
Hoare was toward the front of the pack for most of the 1,500 and, much like last year, it became a duel between Hoare and Michigan State senior Justine Kiprotich. This time, Kiprotich beat Hoare with a time of 3:42.69.
“I wasn’t able to close that last 100 meters and it was a bit disappointing not to be able to defend my title but, as it goes, you win some, you lose some,” Hoare said. “It was a great experience with a great and talented field and I’m excited to learn from this race and take on with me to the NCAA first round in Sacramento.”
Other high finishes for the men included redshirt freshman Austin Glynn’s fourth place in the discus and freshman Robby Hatch’s sixth place in the 400 hurdles.
The UW men finished 10th in the team standings with 49 points. Iowa won with 116 and Indiana was second with 103.
Other high finishes for the women included the 4x100 relay (freshman Armoni Brown, DesRosiers, McClendon and junior Meagan Blair) placing sixth and senior Shaelyn Sorensen placing seventh in the 5,000.
The UW women finished seventh with 60 points. Ohio State won with 126 and Indiana was second with 95.
Softball
The Badgers (40-12) received their third consecutive NCAA tournament berth and will play third-seeded Notre Dame (36-16) at 6 p.m. Friday in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Oklahoma (49-2), the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and host of the four-team double-elimination regional, will face fourth-seeded UMBC (30-22) at 8:30 p.m.