Badgers' Olli Hoare, Alicia Monson finish strong at Millrose Games

University of Wisconsin seniors Olli Hoare and Alicia Monson both enjoyed impressive performances Saturday at the 113th Millrose Games at the Armory in New York.

Hoare finished third in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3 minutes, 41.22 seconds. Great Britain’s Chris O’Hare won gold in 3:40.57.

Monson recorded the fastest collegiate 3,000 time this indoor season when she finished sixth in 8:53.69. Allie Ostrander was the winner in 8:48.94.

At the Red Hawk Invitational in Ripon, sophomore Josie Schaefer threw a personal best of 56 feet, 6¾ inches to win the shot put title. The former Baraboo athlete topped her previous best by more than two feet and moved into second place on UW’s all-time indoor list behind only Olympian Kelsey Card.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW freshman Olivia Roberts won in the weight throw with a toss of 56-9¼.

For the UW men, senior Tucker Wedig won the weight throw at 67-2¼ and freshman Andrew Stone won the shot put (57-5½).

Softball

The Badgers (3-1) rolled to an 8-0 victory in six innings against Bethune-Cookman and an 8-1 triumph over Northern Illinois on the second day of Florida Atlantic’s First Pitch Classic in Boca Raton.