 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' Olin Hacker second in 5,000 meters at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field West Regional
0 comments
NCAA CROSS COUNTRY

Badgers' Olin Hacker second in 5,000 meters at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field West Regional

  • 0
Olin Hacker, generic file photo

Badgers runner Olin Hacker, a Madison West graduate, runs a race in 2018.

 MURRAY SCHUKAR, CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Senior Olin Hacker finished second in the 5,000 meters Saturday to lead the University of Wisconsin contingent at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field West Regional in College Station, Texas.

The former Madison West athlete finished in 13 minutes, 51.87 seconds — nine seconds back of Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo.

Other UW men who qualified for the NCAA championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon, included freshman Abdullahi Hassan, who was eighth in the 800 meters (1:47.90), and sophomore Lawrence Johnson, who was ninth in the 100 meters (:10.22).

Sophomore Josie Schaefer, a former Baraboo athlete who advanced in the shot put on Thursday, earned a second nationals berth with an eighth-place finish in the discus (186 feet, 10 inches). Senior Alissa Niggemann was 10th in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:54.45) and senior Bianca Stubler advanced with an 11th-place showing in the 400 hurdles (58.13).

Women’s rowing: The Badgers’ second varsity eight boat placed sixth in an A/B final and will race in Sunday’s B final for places 7-12 at the NCAA Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

UW boats won C/D semifinals in the varsity eight and varsity four events and will race in C finals for places 13-18.

Men’s rowing: The UW first varsity eight finished fifth in the petite final and 11th out of 30 boats overall at the IRA National Championships in West Windsor, New Jersey.

The second varsity eight placed 11th out of 26 boats. The third varsity eight had the best finish for the Badgers, placing 10th.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics