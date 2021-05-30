Badgers' Olin Hacker second in 5,000 meters at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field West Regional

Senior Olin Hacker finished second in the 5,000 meters Saturday to lead the University of Wisconsin contingent at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field West Regional in College Station, Texas.

The former Madison West athlete finished in 13 minutes, 51.87 seconds — nine seconds back of Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo.

Other UW men who qualified for the NCAA championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon, included freshman Abdullahi Hassan, who was eighth in the 800 meters (1:47.90), and sophomore Lawrence Johnson, who was ninth in the 100 meters (:10.22).

Sophomore Josie Schaefer, a former Baraboo athlete who advanced in the shot put on Thursday, earned a second nationals berth with an eighth-place finish in the discus (186 feet, 10 inches). Senior Alissa Niggemann was 10th in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:54.45) and senior Bianca Stubler advanced with an 11th-place showing in the 400 hurdles (58.13).

Women’s rowing: The Badgers’ second varsity eight boat placed sixth in an A/B final and will race in Sunday’s B final for places 7-12 at the NCAA Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

UW boats won C/D semifinals in the varsity eight and varsity four events and will race in C finals for places 13-18.