Badgers' Olin Hacker earns All-American status at NCAA Championships

Junior Victoria Heiligenthal placed second among the Badgers and 83rd overall in 20:24.7. Junior Alexa Westley was UW's third finisher among the top 100, crossing the line in 98th place in 20:29.5.

UW scored 376 points to mark the the program's 33rd top-20 finish at nationals.

"We went for a top-five spot, and while we fell back some over the middle kilometers, the women closed well to finish ahead of 19 of the very best teams in the nation, and ahead of where we were ranked coming into the meet," UW women's cross country coach Mackenzie Wartenberger said.

BYU senior Whittni Orton won the women's race in 19:25.4. North Carolina State won the championship with 84 points while BYU was second with 122 points. Big Ten champion Minnesota placed seventh, with the Badgers finishing second among league teams.

Other season highlights for the Badgers included placing 10th at the Nuttycombe Invitational, second at the Big Ten championships, and second at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional with six athletes earning all-region honors.

"This was bittersweet last competition for our team leader, Alissa Niggemann, who has truly blossomed as a racer this year, and I am thrilled with the gutsy performance Victoria Heiligenthal gave us today to finish second for us at her very first national championship," Wartenberger said. "We ended this season the way we began it — with one of the closest packs in the NCAA, and I am looking forward to seeing what this team can do in the future."