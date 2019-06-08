University of Wisconsin senior Morgan McDonald took the lead coming out of the final turn and won the 5,000 meters Friday night at the NCAA outdoor track and field meet in Austin, Texas, claiming his fourth national championship of the school year.
McDonald finished in 14:06.01 to hold off Stanford’s Grant Fisher (14:06.63), adding to his 3,000 and 5,000 titles at the NCAA indoor championships in March and his 2018 cross country crown last fall.
“It’s always amazing,” McDonald said. “I was nervous for this one, so I couldn’t be happier.”
UW junior Oliver Hoare faded late and placed fourth (3:42.29) in his bid to repeat as the 1,500 champion.