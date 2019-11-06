University of Wisconsin director of track and field and cross country Mick Byrne was named the Big Ten Conference’s men’s cross country Coach of the Year for the second year in a row, the league announced Tuesday.
In addition, UW’s Jackson Sharp was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Byrne led the Badgers to their 50th Big Ten team title this past weekend in Columbus, Ohio. He now has nine Big Ten titles with the Badgers and is ranked third in conference history behind former UW coaches Martin Smith (12) and Jerry Schumacher (11).
Sharp finished 15th overall and fourth for the Badgers at the Big Ten championships with a time of 24 minutes, 23.7 seconds in the 8K race. He was the first freshman to finish the race, 21 places ahead of the next freshman.
UW sophomores Shuaib Aljabaly and Lucinda Crouch were both named Big Ten Sportsmanship honorees.
The Big Ten Athlete of the Year will be announced on Nov 26, following the NCAA championships Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, Indiana.