 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's soccer team loses to Northwestern in home opener
0 comments
topical alert top story

Badgers men's soccer team loses to Northwestern in home opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin men's soccer team never recovered from a tough first half during its home opener Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Visiting Northwestern scored three unanswered goals in the opening 45 minutes en route to a 5-2 victory at Loves Park Soccer Complex in Loves Park, Illinois.

Junior forwards Henri Tophoven and Andrew Akindele scored fpr the Badgers (0-2, 0-2 Big Ten Conference). Uga Achara Jr, who had two goals in the first half, Richie Bennett, Logan Weaver and Spencer Howard scored for the Wildcats (1-1, 1-1).

Graduate student Sven Kleinhans made one save in goal for UW, which hosts Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Loves Park.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics