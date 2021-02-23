Badgers men's soccer team loses to Northwestern in home opener

The University of Wisconsin men's soccer team never recovered from a tough first half during its home opener Tuesday.

Visiting Northwestern scored three unanswered goals in the opening 45 minutes en route to a 5-2 victory at Loves Park Soccer Complex in Loves Park, Illinois.

Junior forwards Henri Tophoven and Andrew Akindele scored fpr the Badgers (0-2, 0-2 Big Ten Conference). Uga Achara Jr, who had two goals in the first half, Richie Bennett, Logan Weaver and Spencer Howard scored for the Wildcats (1-1, 1-1).

Graduate student Sven Kleinhans made one save in goal for UW, which hosts Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Loves Park.