Badgers men's soccer team ends season with upset of No. 14 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men's soccer team did not earn a berth in the upcoming Big Ten Conference tournament, but it did end its season on a high note.

A goal in the 83rd minute by Henri Tophoven secured the Badgers' 3-2 victory over No. 14 Michigan on Sunday at McClimon Soccer Complex.

The game-winning goal came off a corner kick. Murat Calkap sent the ball into the box, where Tophoven got a head on it before it ricocheted off a Michigan defender and into the net.

UW (2-7-1 overall and Big Ten) went 2-2-1 over its final five games to finish out the season.

"We spoke as a team after five games about the second half of the season and to go 2-2-1 in our last five matches shows the growth and continued maturity within the group," UW coach John Trask said.

Zach Klancnik and Noah Melick also scored for the Badgers against the Wolverines (4-3-1). UW goalkeeper Carter Abbott finished with three saves.

Softball: Fiona Girardot's one-out single in the seventh inning was the lone hit for UW (5-15) in its 3-0 loss to Illinois (14-6) at Goodman Diamond.