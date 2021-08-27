Badgers men's soccer team draws in opener, women fall to Notre Dame

Moritz Kappelsberger scored shortly after halftime and Carter Abbott made six saves as the University of Wisconsin men's soccer team opened its season with a 1-1 draw with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Thursday at McClimon Soccer Complex.
Max Broughton scored in the 89th minute for the Cougars (0-0-1).
The Badgers managed a total of two shots in the two overtime periods. The Cougars had none.
Women: Notre Dame's Sammi Fisher scored on a penalty kick 1:13 into overtime to give the Fighting Irish (2-0-1) a 2-1 victory over the Badgers (2-1-0) at McClimon Soccer Complex.
UW's Emma Jaskaniec converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute to level the game at one. Korbin Albert scored at 7:52 to put Notre Dame ahead.
Badgers goalie Jordyn Bloomer made three saves.