Badgers men's golf team wins twice at Big Ten Match Play Championship

PALM COAST, Florida — Coalter Smith and Cameron Huss each registered two victories as the University of Wisconsin men's golf team defeated Rutgers 4-1 and Purdue 3-2 on Friday at the Big Ten Match Play Championship.
In first-round play, Smith and Huss were joined by Nick Robinson and Griffin Barela in winning head-to-head matches against the Scarlet Knights.
Robbie Morway joined Smith and Huss with victories during the Badgers' second-round win over the Boilermakers.
The Badgers face Indiana in third-round action on Saturday.