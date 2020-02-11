Badgers men's tennis team falls to top-ranked Southern Cal
Badgers men's tennis team falls to top-ranked Southern Cal

Junior Robert Krill picked up a singles victory, and junior Jesper Freimuth and sophomore Lenard Soha teamed up to win a doubles match as the University of Wisconsin men's tennis team (7-3) fell 6-1 to top-ranked Southern Call (5-1) on Tuesday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The Trojans will stay in Madison, setting up for weekend competition at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at Nielsen.

SINGLES

Daniel Cukierman, USC, def. Chase Colton, 6-2, 6-3.

Riley Smith, USC, def. Gabriel Huber, 6-2, 6-0.

Stefan Dostanic, USC, def. Jared Pratt, 6-4, 6-4.

Ryder Jackson, USC, def. Jesper Freimuth, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Robert Krill, W, def. Jake Sands, 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5).

Bradley Frye, USC, def. Robin Parts, 6-1, 6-3.

DOUBLES

Bulis/Cukierman, USC, def. Colton/Pratt, 6-1.

Dostanic/R. Smith, USC, def. Huber/Parts, 6-3.

Freimuth/Soha, W, def. Frye/Jackson, 6-3.

