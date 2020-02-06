Badgers men's tennis falls to Marquette
Badgers men's tennis falls to Marquette

The University of Wisconsin men's tennis team's long winning streak against Marquette came to an end Thursday night.

Jared Pratt and Jesper Freimuth each secured singles victories but the Badgers dropped a 4-2 decision to the Golden Eagles at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

UW (7-2) entered the match having beaten Marquette 22 straight times. The Golden Eagles improved to 2-3 on the year.

Singles

1. Luke Smrek, M, def. Chase Colton, 6-2, 6-3.

2. Luis Heredia Gomez, M, def. Gabriel Huber, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).

3. Brett Meyers, M, def. Lenard Soha, 7-5, 6-2.

4. Jared Pratt, W, def. Fran San Andres, 6-2, 6-3.

5. Jesper Freimuth, W, def. Brandon Shanklin, 6-2, 6-3.

6. Robert Krill, W, vs. Stefan Dragovic, 6-4, 4-6, unfinished.

Doubles

1. Chase Colton/Jared Pratt, W, vs. Luke Smrek/Luis Heredia Gomez, unfinished.

2. Brett Meyers/Fran San Andres, M, def. Gabriel Huber/Robin Parts, 6-4.

3. Brandon Shanklin/Stefan Dragovic, M, def. Jesper Freimuth/Lenard Soha, 6-1.

