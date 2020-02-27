Badgers men's swimming/diving team fourth after Day 2 of Big Ten Championships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's swimming and diving team remained in fourth place on Thursday after the second day of the Big Ten Championships.
UW has 274.5 points. Michigan leads with 555
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Cameron Tysoe set a personal record in the 500 freestyle prelims and broke it in the final with a fourth-place time of 4:17.36. Senior Michael Milinovich was 11th in 4:20.89.
Juniors Matt Novinski and MJ Mao, sophomore Erik Gessner and senior Griffin Back placed fourth in the 400 medley relay, dropping 3 seconds off their entry time and touching in 3:07.19.
In the 200 individual medley, freshman Wes Jekel won the B-Final (ninth overall) with a PR of 1:43.20. Sophomore Caleb Aman was 13th in 1:45.33.
Rounding out the day, senior Kevin Braun finished third in the C-Final (19th overall) of the 50 free with a time of :20.03.