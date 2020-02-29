Badgers men's swim team places fourth at Big Ten championships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Senior Cameron Tysoe claimed his second bronze medal of the week Saturday, helping the University of Wisconsin post its best finish at the Big Ten Conference men's swimming and diving championships in nearly two decades.

The Badgers completed the four-day event in fourth place with 834.5 points — the program's best finish since 2001.

Tysoe posted a time of 1 minute, 41.02 seconds to finish third in the 200-yard backstroke.

Seniors Griffin Back, Niko Stines and Kevin Braun joined junior Matthew Novinski to finish fourth in the 400 freestyle relay, touching in 2:53.83.

Three Badgers dropped nearly 30 seconds on their entry time in the grueling 1,650 freestyle, as sophomore Matthew Hillmer (15:00.25, new career-best), freshman Jack Leuthold (15:14.66) and sophomore Graham Miotke (15:16.83) finished sixth, 10th and 13th overall.

In the 200 butterfly, senior Michael Milinovich finished seventh in 1:44.69.

Senior MJ Mao finished eighth in the 200 breaststroke in 1:54.73.

