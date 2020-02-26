Badgers men's swim team in fourth place after first day of Big Ten championships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two relay squads helped the University of Wisconsin get off to a solid start at the Big Ten Conference swimming and diving championships Wednesday.
Junior Matt Novinski joined seniors Cameron Tysoe, Griffin Back and Niko Stines to finish fourth in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 6 minutes, 19.34 seconds — nearly 10 seconds faster than their entry time.
In the 200 medley relay, Novinski, sophomore Eli Fouts, junior MJ Mao and senior Kevin Braun raced a school-record 1:25.38 to finish sixth. Indiana won in 1:23.07, establishing the nation's fastest time this year.
UW was in fourth place with 100 points after the first of four days of competition.