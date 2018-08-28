Dean Cowdroy made four saves as the University of Wisconsin men’s soccer won its home opener, 2-0 over Hartford on Monday night at McClimon Field.
Duncan Story scored in the 13th minute and Noah Leibold added a goal on a penalty kick in the second half for the Badgers (1-1), who held a 14-9 shot advantage over the Hawks (0-1-1).
Volleyball moves up in poll
UW, coming off weekend victories over North Carolina and Florida State, moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Texas, the Badgers’ opponent in the home opener Saturday at the UW Field House, also moved up one spot to No. 2 behind top-ranked Stanford. The Longhorns opened with wins over No. 18 Oregon and No. 4 Florida.