Dean Cowdroy made six saves as the University of Wisconsin men's soccer team played to a 0-0 tie with Maryland on Friday night at McClimon Soccer Complex.
The Terrapins (4-3-1, 0-1-1 Big Ten) started out hot by recording 12 shots in the first half. In the 40th minute, the Terrapins went down a man after receiving a red card.
In the second half, the Badgers (2-6-1, 0-1-1) recorded 11 shots to Maryland's five, but couldn't get the go-ahead score.
There were no shots in the first OT period. In the second overtime, UW had two shots and Maryland one.