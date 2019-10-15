A three-game losing streak ended for the University of Wisconsin men's soccer team, but not the way it wanted Tuesday night.
Sophomore forward Matthew Comiskey scored his second goal of the season at 87 minutes, 15 seconds of regulation to tie the score and the Badgers went on to a 2-2 deadlock with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in two overtimes in front of 126 at McClimon Field.
The Badgers (2-9-2) led after sophomore defender Michael Hong's first goal of the season at 28:18, but the Cougars (7-3-2) took the lead on scores from Lachlan McLean at 51:51 and Jorge Gonzalez at 78:10.
UW sophomore goalie Beto Spielvogel made seven saves.