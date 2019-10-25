ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Things looked bleak for the University of Wisconsin men's soccer team Friday when Michigan opened the scoring with an own goal in the 75th minute.
Noah Leibold provided a much-needed answer for the Badgers.
Leibold scored on a penalty kick in the 77th minute and the teams finished in a 1-1 deadlock.
Michigan (7-4-4, 2-1-3 Big Ten) opened the scoring when UW's Robin Olofsson inadvertently looped a ball backward over goalkeeper Dean Cowdroy's head and into the net. The lead was short-lived, though, as the referee awarded the Badgers (2-11-2, 0-4-2) a penalty kick two minutes later, which Leibold converted.
Cowdroy finished with four saves for the Badgers, who saw their winless streak reach 11 matches.